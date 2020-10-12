The 2021 Bonaire Calendars are Hot Off the Press

The three different 2021 Bonaire calendars feature Bonaire’s underwater world, its scenics and nature, and the island’s diversity in birds.
This year, many of Bonaire’s visitors are missing Bonaire, as their trips were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But for those missing Bonaire, or for your own Bonaire aficionado, the 2021 Bonaire calendars will help fill the void. For those who love to keep Bonaire in their hearts all year long, there is no better way than to have one of the island’s wall calendars hanging nearby, so it reminds you of wonderful memories of time spent on Bonaire. These calendars also make the best stocking stuffers!
Ellen Muller’s Underwater Bonaire 2021.
Since many of Bonaire’s divers just can’t get enough of the island’s marine creatures, InfoBonaire is once more highlighting Ellen Muller‘s Underwater Bonaire 2021 Calendar. Anyone who has seen Ellen’s previous calendars know that she is not only an exceptional photographer, but she always manages to find the most unique creatures! These calendars have actually become collector’s items. The images are just too wonderful to throw out at the end of the year.
Preview the Underwater Bonaire 2021 calendar.
The 2021 Pure Bonaire Calendar–Scenics and Nature features popular island vistas and favorite nature inhabitants.
Within the pages of this scenic and nature calendar, you’ll find images of some of Bonaire’s most popular locations as well as the diversity of its nature. This wall calendar features 8.5″ x 11” sized pages, coil binding, satin paper stock, and full-color interior ink.
Preview the Pure Bonaire 2021 Calendar–Bonaire Scenics & Nature.
The 2021 Pure Bonaire Calendar–Bonaire’s Birds celebrates the island’s avian diversity.
With over 200 species of birds which are either residents or arrivals during migrations, the island is a hotspot for those who like birds. The 2021 version of the Pure Bonaire Calendar–Bonaire’s Birds features some of the best-loved birds on Bonaire, including the island’s iconic American Flamingo, as well as the Yellow-shouldered Parrot.
Preview the Pure Bonaire 2021 Calendar–Bonaire’s Birds.
No matter which of the three 2021 calendars you may choose, rest assured you will have a pleasant reminder of Bonaire for the whole year!
Susan Davis has been living on Bonaire for over 25 years. She is a PADI Master Instructor, a certified bird guide, and an underwater and topside photographer. She also enjoys writing for The Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.