Soft Lockdown Begins on Bonaire for Ten Days

For months we have been in the fortunate circumstances on Bonaire that we did not have a Coronavirus on the island. At the end of August, this came to an end with a few separate cases.

Last week it turned out that Dr. Hermelijn had tested positive. That was a real shock for both himself and for his patients. For Public Health, this was the first case in which absolute alertness appeared to be necessary. Many people were deployed to map out all contacts.

It soon became apparent that more positive results were received. Research shows that these positive cases can be divided into 4 clusters. These clusters can be traced back to the work atmosphere and the informal contacts after work. In other words, they are local infections, not imported. At the moment it appears that in addition to the 4 clusters, there are also several separate cases. In the case of the latter, no link has yet been made with the existing clusters. This is one of the reasons why it has been decided to take additional measures.

It is important for you to know that a large proportion of the people who have a positive result have fairly mild complaints. At the moment 2 people have been hospitalized. Fundashon Mariadal still has sufficient capacity to receive several patients.

There is plenty of testing and to give you some insight into this, we have gone from approximately 10 to 20 tests per day to 40 to 60 tests per day. We have also made a small adjustment to the test policy. As of today, housemates who live with a positive tested person are also tested even if they have no complaints. Outside of this, we only test for complaints.

We are still waiting for many test results and cannot make predictions in advance. It usually takes about 2 days before there is a result, which means that there is always some delay. With the speed at which positive test results are now coming back, it is important that the existing clusters are isolated so that the 4 fires extinguish quickly. I would like to ask you to be vigilant and adhere to the distance measures as it is still the most effective way to prevent the virus from spreading.

Keep your distance, wash your hands, stay at home, and if you have complaints, get tested.

The schools will remain open for the time being. The reason for this is that research shows that children do not transmit COVID-19 infection quickly and if they do become infected, they rarely become ill. So far it has also been found that hardly any infections occur in schools. That is reason enough to keep the schools open for the time being.