Precautionary Measures by STINAPA in regard to Washington-Slagbaai National Park and STINAPA headquarters.

As a precautionary measure, the STINAPA management team has decided to close down Washington Slagbaai Park and STINAPA headquarters at Barcadera for visitors as of Monday 21st of September 2020 through 30th September 2020. This aligns with the measure taken by the government of Bonaire regarding COVID-19.

Contacting STINAPA during the precautionary measures.

If you need to contact STINAPA, they will be available via phone at +(599) 717-8444 or +(599) 777-8444, it is also possible to contact them via WhatsApp on phone number +(599) 777-8444 or via e-mail at info@stinapa.org. In the case of the need to purchase a nature tag, it is advised to use the online payment system stinapa.bonairenaturefee.org.

Please be advised that personal contact is kept at a minimum, however, STINAPA will be continuing with their daily tasks. They ask for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience. Please be safe!