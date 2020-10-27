Marine Litter Evaluation by Clean Coast Bonaire

Marine litter evaluation on Bonaire after two years of OSPAR data.

Bonaire and sister island, Saba, utilize the OSPAR methodology for monitoring marine litter.

Although the marine litter crisis is a global threat, small islands experience a disproportional burden of the problem. An estimated 8 million tons of litter enter the ocean every year. When it washes ashore in coastal communities, it has negative impacts on economies, marine life, and even human health. Last month, the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands marked two landmarks in the global fight against marine litter. Clean Coast Bonaire has reached a two-year anniversary of collecting OSPAR marine litter data, as Saba launched their own OSPAR marine litter monitoring program.

Marine litter statistics are gathered from the OSPAR monitoring.

Bonaire and Saba’s achievements are significant because solutions to the problem of marine litter require long-term, cooperative measures. Although Bonaire and Saba are 800 kilometers apart, collecting marine litter data in a standardized way makes it possible to analyze the data and identify problematic items in our region. Long-term, consistently collected data will allow scientists and policymakers to see trends in quantities, composition, and significance over time. This partnership is a positive step towards harmonizing marine litter data collection in the wider Caribbean region.

Sources of marine litter.

In the two years since its inception, Clean Coast Bonaire volunteer citizen scientists have collected over 75,580 items of marine litter from three locations around Bonaire. The two sites on the eastern, windward coastline receive a significant amount of litter that drifts in from offshore. Over 90% of the items found there are composed of plastic or polystyrene. Less litter is found at the one site on the western, leeward shore. However, what is collected there has been left behind by beachgoers, including 9,254 cigarette butts.