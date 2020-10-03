Flight Restrictions to Bonaire Through November 1, 2020

Flight restrictions to Bonaire are amended in the updated Emergency Ordinance and will be in effect through November 1, 2020.

The Island Government has issued an update to the Emergency Ordinance which will slightly change flight restrictions to Bonaire. This new ordinance will be in effect through 00:00 on November 1st, 2020.

Details of current flight restrictions.

These restrictions are in place through 6:00 PM local time on November 1st, 2020. Passenger flights are prohibited from:

The European Union countries, with the exception of the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany

The United Kingdom

Countries from the western hemisphere, with the exception of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten.

Only essential travel is advised.

Due to limited care capacity and an increasing amount of infections, unnecessary travel from European Netherlands to the Caribbean Netherlands is not recommended. If you do travel to the Caribbean Netherlands, the following conditions apply:

Anyone traveling to Bonaire must complete an online health declaration 48 hours before departure. Upon arrival, you must be able to show the form (printed or a digital copy on your phone) to a Public Health employee if asked. Passengers aged 13 and older who travel from Europe (the European Netherlands, Belgium, or Germany), must show a negative result of a PCR test upon arrival. This test must be done a maximum of 72 hours before departure. Anyone who cannot show a negative test result on arrival must, in accordance with the emergency ordinance of the Public Entity Bonaire, immediately be quarantined for 14 days at their own expense at a location designated by the Island Governor. Persons who want to come to Bonaire from Aruba, Curaçao, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten must request permission via repat@bonairegov.com. Immediately upon arrival, they will be quarantined for 14 days. The Island Governor can only make an exception in special cases, for example for people with essential professions who come to Bonaire for a short time. Those persons must strictly adhere to the hygiene instructions and are not allowed to move freely around the island. Travelers from Saba do not have to go in quarantine if they stayed on the island of departure in the 14 days prior to their visit to Bonaire.

The following applies to all residents and visitors:

Observe social distance and hygiene measures.