Emergency Ordinance Bonaire Adapted with Stricter Measures

Emergency Ordinance Bonaire (September 7, 2020) is amended with stricter measures.

The emergency ordinance Bonaire that applies to Bonaire has been amended or tightened on a few points. The changes mainly have to do with the rules that apply to people who want to travel to Bonaire, especially travelers from Europe and Curaçao who need to take these new rules into account.

Changes in Emergency Ordinance Bonaire for travelers from low-risk countries in Europe.

Starting yesterday, September 7, all passengers 13 years and older traveling to Bonaire from the safe countries in Europe must show a negative PCR test result on arrival. The test must be taken no more than 72 hours before departure. Without a negative PCR test result, the traveler is quarantined at a central location for 14 days, at his/her own expense.

Changes in Emergency Ordinance Bonaire for travelers from Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten.

Due to the many cases of Covid-19 in Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten, the so-called “air bubble” with those islands has been suspended. It is no longer possible to travel freely from those islands to Bonaire. All passengers coming from those islands must apply for an exemption from Lt. Governor Rijna. After arrival, these passengers must be quarantined for 14 days. An exception is only made for people with essential professions who come to Bonaire for a short time. For example, a judge who has to be on Bonaire for a short hearing. Those persons must strictly adhere to the hygiene instructions and are not allowed to move freely across the island.

A Health declaration is compulsory in the Emergency Ordinance Bonaire.

Completing a health certificate is mandatory for everyone who comes to Bonaire and must be completed at least 48 hours before departure. All data entered will be sent to the Public Health Department and will be treated confidentially. If you want an exemption from the Island Governor to come to Bonaire, you must send an email to repat@bonairegov.com.