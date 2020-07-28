Changes in Bonaire’s “Safety-Bubble” for Travel

Sint Maarten removed from Bonaire’s “safety bubble.”
Due to increasing active cases of COVID-19 on the island of Sint Maarten, Bonaire has applied to the Dutch authorities to remove Sint Maarten from Bonaire’s “safety bubble.”
Bonaire’s regional “safety bubble.”
Once approved, Bonaire’s regional “safety bubble” will include the islands of Aruba, Curacao, Saba, and St. Eustatius. Incoming travel from these islands can be done freely, provided the traveler has been in one of those locations for at least 14 days.
Bonaire’s international low-risk countries.
Incoming tourists (up to 1000 per week) can arrive in Bonaire from the European Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Belgium, without the need for quarantine. However, all other travel requirements remain in place for travelers from these locations.
Any other countries are considered high-risk and travel from these locations must include 14 days in a low-risk country before traveling to Bonaire.
(Source: OLB)
Susan Davis has been living on Bonaire for over 25 years. She is a PADI Master Instructor, a certified bird guide, and an underwater and topside photographer. She also enjoys writing for The Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.