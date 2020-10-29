Bonaire’s Emergency Ordinance October 28, 2020

The amended Emergency Ordinance October 28, 2020, allows for a slight relaxation of regulations.
The island government yesterday ratified the new Emergency Ordinance October 28, 2020, for the island of Bonaire. The regulations provided therein will be in force immediately and through midnight November 15, 2020.
Passenger travel to Bonaire.
From October 26, 2020 passengers can travel from or via the Netherlands, from or via Curaçao, or from Canada to Bonaire. There are four flights a day from Curaçao to Bonaire from Monday to Thursday. For the United States, a ban on direct flights to Bonaire applies until mid-November.
PCR test is required prior to travel.
To prevent quarantine, all travelers must take a PCR test no later than 72 hours of departure to Bonaire, and the result must be negative, with departures calculated the Netherlands, Curacao, or Canada.
Travelers must also complete a Health Declaration from the Public Health Department. Travelers from Saba and Sint Eustatius do not need to take a PCR test.
Mandatory Health Declaration
Travelers to Bonaire are required to complete an online health declaration, preferably 48 hours before departure. Upon arrival, you must be able to show the form (printed or a digital copy on your phone) to a Public Health employee if asked.
Download the health statement:
English: https://bonairepublichealth.org/en/form
Nederlands: https://bonairepublichealth.org/nl/form
Conditions for travel to Bonaire as stated in the Emergency Ordinance October 28, 2020.
The conditions for travelers who want to come to Bonaire are:
- Conditions as stated above in regard to allowed passenger traffic.
- When traveling to Bonaire, travelers should not have any complaints that could be related to COVID-19 such as cold, sore throat, cough, sneezing, chest tightness, loss of smell and taste, elevated temperature, or fever.
- Travelers must also not have had direct contact with someone who has COVID-19 14 days before the trip.
- The PCR test must be performed at an officially recognized laboratory.
- Medical costs incurred on Bonaire are at the expense of the traveler, including costs related to COVID-19. Bonaire advises travelers to check that their health insurance will cover health costs during their stay on the island. Travelers are responsible for taking out travel insurance. Contact your insurer to check whether the costs for medical care incurred on Bonaire are reimbursed.
Additional regulations stated in the Emergency Ordinance October 28, 2020.
Currently, the island is in risk factor 3 (out of a total of 6 levels). This risk factor determines the opening and/or closing of different types of businesses or services on Bonaire.
Under the current risk factor 3, gyms may re-open, but at 50% of the normal capacity, including staff.
Restaurants and casinos may operate at 50% of the normal capacity, including staff. They must close by 10:00 PM.
Nightclubs and saunas may not re-open. Other non-essential stores and businesses may open, but with strict attention to hygiene and social distancing. They must close by 8:00 PM. Facemasks are required when using public transport.
The explanation of the various six levels of risk, along with the protocols for each level, can be viewed (in Dutch) here.
(Source: OLB)
