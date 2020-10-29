Bonaire’s Emergency Ordinance October 28, 2020

Passenger travel to Bonaire.

From October 26, 2020 passengers can travel from or via the Netherlands, from or via Curaçao, or from Canada to Bonaire. There are four flights a day from Curaçao to Bonaire from Monday to Thursday. For the United States, a ban on direct flights to Bonaire applies until mid-November.

PCR test is required prior to travel.

To prevent quarantine, all travelers must take a PCR test no later than 72 hours of departure to Bonaire, and the result must be negative, with departures calculated the Netherlands, Curacao, or Canada.

Travelers must also complete a Health Declaration from the Public Health Department. Travelers from Saba and Sint Eustatius do not need to take a PCR test.