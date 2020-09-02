Bonaire’s Emergency Ordinance Extended; Related News

Bonaire’s Emergency Ordinance extended for a second time through October 1, 2020.
Bonaire’s Lt. Governor Edison Rijna again extends Bonaire’s Emergency Ordinance through October 1, 2020.
All components of the Emergency Ordinance July 14, 2020, remain in force. The Lt. Governor may amend this ordinance at any time.
View the announced extension of the Emergency Ordinance (available in Dutch).
COVID-19 Update and Precautionary Measures.
There are now four active cases of COVID-19 on Bonaire, and, therefore, additional precautionary measures must once again be in force.
Precautionary Measures.
- The “air bubble with Curaçao will be suspended from September 4, 2020. Everyone who comes from Curaçao has to be quarantined for 14 days. Residents of Bonaire can come back. Visitors to Curaçao are allowed to come if they have an exemption. Everyone must complete the health declaration. Passengers with complaints related to Covid-19 will not be admitted.
- All events involving singing, dancing, and music are prohibited. No more than 50 people are allowed to attend public events. A maximum of 25 guests may come to private parties. This number of 25 guests also applies to events at snacks, cafeterias, bars and restaurants, trùk di pan, and on beaches.
- Sporting events may continue but without public attendance.
- Gyms can stay open but receive half of the people to keep 1.5 meters away.
- Nightclubs and discotheques are closed until further notice.
- Catering establishments must follow the guidelines for Covid-19. Guests must provide their name and phone number. These are kept for 21 days.
- Supermarkets customers must do their shopping with a cart to assist with keeping social distance. Only 2 people per cart, social distancing must be followed.
- Work from home if you can. If you must work indoors try to maintain social distance; if you cannot, it is advised to wear a mask.
- All activities for Dia di Boneiru are canceled except for the official morning ceremony.
European Visitors.
Effective September 7, 2020, all visitors originating from the low-risk countries in Europe will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to check-in at Schiphol.
Those visitors who check-in without the proper documentation will be allowed to fly, but they will be placed in mandatory quarantine for 14 days upon arrival on Bonaire at their own expense.
Mandatory Health Declaration
Travelers to Bonaire are required to complete an online health declaration, preferably 48 hours before departure. Upon arrival, you must be able to show the form (printed or a digital copy on your phone) to a Public Health employee if asked.
Download the health statement:
English: https://bonairepublichealth.org/en/form
Nederlands: https://bonairepublichealth.org/nl/form
Subsidy allowances continued.
For businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals who have had their incomes affected by the closure of Bonaire’s tourism, the Dutch Council of Ministers last Friday agreed to extend the corona crisis package for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The subsidy arrangement for costs of wages and loss of income will continue for another nine months. Further, the reduction of the tariffs for utilities (phone/Internet/electric) will continue through January 1, 2022.
Tax deferrals of Loon and ABB payments.
Deferred payments by businesses and entrepreneurs for Loon or ABB taxes will continue. If already granted a deferral of payment must resume complying with their payment obligations no later than January 1, 2021. The accumulated debt at that time can be repaid in 24 equal monthly terms. The temporarily reduced recovery interest (0%) will remain in place until December 31, 2021, just as in the Netherlands.
Those businesses or entrepreneurs who have not yet requested a deferral may do so until October 1, 2020.
Note that all declarations of taxes owed must still be made in the normal timeframe.
Related Posts
(Source: OLB)
Subscribe to the free Bonaire Insider newsletter:
Susan Davis has been living on Bonaire for over 25 years. She is a PADI Master Instructor, a certified bird guide, and an underwater and topside photographer. She also enjoys writing for The Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.