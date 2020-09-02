Bonaire’s Emergency Ordinance Extended; Related News

Tax deferrals of Loon and ABB payments.

Deferred payments by businesses and entrepreneurs for Loon or ABB taxes will continue. If already granted a deferral of payment must resume complying with their payment obligations no later than January 1, 2021. The accumulated debt at that time can be repaid in 24 equal monthly terms. The temporarily reduced recovery interest (0%) will remain in place until December 31, 2021, just as in the Netherlands.

Those businesses or entrepreneurs who have not yet requested a deferral may do so until October 1, 2020.

Note that all declarations of taxes owed must still be made in the normal timeframe.

