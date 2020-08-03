Bonaire’s Emergency Ordinance extended by Lt. Governor Edison Rijna.

The Emergency Ordinance of July 14, 2020, has been extended and will now stay in place through September 1, 2020. This ordinance includes various precautions to prevent contamination and the spread of the coronavirus on Bonaire.

The Emergency Ordinance also manages the arrival and departure of visitors from low-risk countries. The Emergency Ordinance states, among other things, that no passengers are admitted from high-risk countries. This is to protect public health on Bonaire.

Incoming visitors.

From the moment airspace opened to visitors from low-risk countries, the countries in the so-called “air bubble”, 5,153 people visited Bonaire in July. 2,209 passengers came from Amsterdam. This amounted to 2,944 people from Aruba and Curaçao.

COVID-19 patients.

In the month of July, three people were also tested positive for COVID-19. It was a family that had been repatriated from Peru. Since that time, two of them have been declared cured and another is still in the hospital.

Continue hygiene measures.

The Public Body Bonaire (OLB) emphasizes that in order to fight the coronavirus everyone must adhere to the hygiene rules. Keep 1.5 meters away from others, do not touch eyes, nose, and mouth and cough or sneeze in your elbow.