Bonaire Suspends the “Air Bubble” with Aruba Effective August 6, 2020

Effective tomorrow, August 6th, 2020, Bonaire will cease unlimited travel between Aruba and Bonaire.

The airspace will remain open, but passengers will no longer be allowed to travel freely from Aruba to Bonaire.

This decision comes after the number of cases of persons infected with COVID-19 increased drastically in Aruba. Due to the many new cases of COVID-19, Aruba is now seen as a high-risk country. As already stated in the Emergency Ordinance, people who are currently still traveling to Bonaire from a high-risk country, such as Aruba, must be quarantined for 14 days at home. The suspension of the “air bubble” means that agreements about an air connection with Aruba will be stopped for a while. When the situation in Aruba returns to normal, the “air bubble” can be continued with the old agreements.

Tourists in Aruba.

People who have been in Aruba since July 23 must monitor their health. In case of complaints, these persons can contact the Public Health Department. A number of sources of infection have been identified by the Aruban authorities. These include Gusto Night Club, Lola/Craft Bar and Restaurant and Nightclub, and Muscles and Lungs Gym. People on Bonaire who have been at one of these locations during their stay in Aruba between July 17 and August 3, 2020, have a duty to report. They should contact the Public Health Department at 0800-0800.

Repatriation.

Residents of Bonaire who are still in Aruba can return to Bonaire with an exemption from the Lt. Governor. When there is an overview of how many returnees there are in Aruba, the information will be provided as to how these people can return. From the moment the airspace opened, it was indicated that travel would take place at your own risk, so there will be no financial support for people who cannot return. Residents of Aruba who are on Bonaire are responsible for arranging their return to Aruba.

Medical Corridor.

A special corridor will be opened for those who have traveled to Aruba or who still have to go there for medical reasons. This concerns patient of ZVK from Bonaire and medical specialists. These people are transported between the airport and the hospital, which makes the chance of contamination very small. ZVK patients are asked to contact ZVK for their medical broadcast.

Travel condition.

Arubans who want to come to Bonaire now or Bonaireans who want to go to Aruba are advised to postpone their trips. Travelers who have to come to Bonaire for a special reason are obliged to fill in the health certificate and will be quarantined for 14 days as stated in the Emergency Ordinance. The completed health declaration provides the Public Health Service with insight into the health status of people who come to Bonaire. The health declaration can be found at https://bonairepublichealth.org/en/form